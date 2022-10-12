Bismarck School Board member enters not guilty plea to obstructing officers

By Erika Craven
Published: Oct. 12, 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck School Board member has entered a not guilty plea to obstructing officers during a traffic stop.

Court documents report 46-year-old Emily Eckroth, a Bismarck-area physician who was elected to the school board in June, was a passenger in her husband Ryan’s car when officers pulled them over on September 3. Police say the car was swerving on Interstate 94 in Bismarck. Officers say Emily was “immediately disrespectful,” yelled obscenities at officers including ‘I am a doctor, and what you’re doing is bull----,’ and created such a distraction that Ryan could not complete an on-site breath test.

Emily pleaded not guilty to physical obstruction of a government function Monday. She’s scheduled to face a jury in December.

Officers determined Ryan was not driving under the influence.

