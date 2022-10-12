Bismarck man to see probation for gun store burglary

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A judge has sentenced a Bismarck man to probation for burglarizing a gun store.

Police say in June 2021, then 22-year-old Tjaden Smith backed a truck through the front doors of Double H Guns, caused thousands of dollars in damage, and stole firearms. They say he also vandalized electrical boxes.

Wednesday, Smith pleaded guilty to burglary, theft of firearms, fleeing, and other charges.

Judge Bobbi Weiler sentenced him to three years of probation.

