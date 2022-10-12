Azure, Peltier facing off in Turtle Mountain chairman primary

Turtle Mountain chairman race
Turtle Mountain chairman race(Image of Gaillord Peltier courtesy: Gaillord Peltier)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BELCOURT, N.D. (KMOT) – Voters in the Turtle Mountains have been heading to the polls Tuesday to vote in a series of primary election races, including for the tribe’s chairmanship.

Incumbent Jamie Azure is seeking re-election as chairman.

He’s served as chairman since 2017, when he was appointed to the role from the council, after the chairman at the time was removed from office.

Voters have elected him twice since then, in 2018 and 2020.

Azure is being challenged by longtime educator Gaillord Peltier, who has worked in school management for roughly 30 years, in schools both on the Turtle Mountain reservation and in other parts of the state.

He also served a term on the tribal council, and as vice chair, in the mid-90s.

Both Azure and Peltier are expected to advance to the general election on Nov. 1 (one week before the state’s general elections).

The polls on the reservation are open until 9 p.m.

Your News Leader will provide updates overnight and into Wednesday with the chairman and tribal council primary results.

