Artemis I moon rocket gets new launch date

Hurricane Ian caused NASA to move its moon rocket off the launch pad and into shelter, delaying...
Hurricane Ian caused NASA to move its moon rocket off the launch pad and into shelter, delaying the launch until November.(Source: NASA/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(CNN) - NASA has set a new launch attempt date for the Artemis I mission from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The agency announced it will try again in the early hours of Nov. 14.

The uncrewed mission is just the start of a program that aims to return people to the moon.

Getting this first mission off the ground to test the rocket, spacecraft and subsystems has been a trying endeavor.

A series of issues, including a faulty sensor, a fuel leak and severe weather, has caused NASA to abandon previous launches.

The new timeline means the system could roll out to the launch pad as soon as Nov. 4 and return to Earth on Dec. 9.

