Arrest made in Williston bomb scare case

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A man has been arrested in relation to a narcotics search that resulted in more than 1,000 explosives found in Williston.

Williston police say 28-year-old Ross Petrie is in custody. Charges are pending.

The scene, located on the 3600 block of 7th Street West, is still blocked off to residents as bomb squad crews continue operations.

Work has been suspended until Thursday morning, weather permitting.

This is a developing story. Stick with Your News Leader for updates.

