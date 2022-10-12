Anamoose man seriously hurt in train, semi collision

WELLS COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) - An Anamoose man was seriously injured when his semi was struck by a train Wednesday morning, five miles southeast of Harvey.

North Dakota Highway Patrol reported that 65-year-old Rodney Lund failed to come to a complete stop at a railroad intersection marked with stop signs and his semi was struck by a train on the driver’s side.

Lund suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was life-flighted to Sanford Hospital in Bismarck.

Investigators said charges against Lund are pending.

