Anamoose man seriously hurt in train, semi collision
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WELLS COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) - An Anamoose man was seriously injured when his semi was struck by a train Wednesday morning, five miles southeast of Harvey.
North Dakota Highway Patrol reported that 65-year-old Rodney Lund failed to come to a complete stop at a railroad intersection marked with stop signs and his semi was struck by a train on the driver’s side.
Lund suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was life-flighted to Sanford Hospital in Bismarck.
Investigators said charges against Lund are pending.
