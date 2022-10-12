97th Annual Sauerkraut Day in Wishek

Sauerkraut at Wishek Sauerkraut Days
Sauerkraut at Wishek Sauerkraut Days(KFYR)
By Demi Hartl
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WISHEK, N.D. (KFYR) - A small town in North Dakota gave back to its community in a savory way on Wednesday.

Wishek is a small town with a modest gymnasium, but the 97th Annual Sauerkraut Days packs a lot of people into the small space.

Every year in the second week of October, Wishek and the Association of Commerce host the event to give back to their community. Sauerkraut Days is loved by North Dakotans across the whole state.

“There are big coach busses that come down from Jamestown bringing bus loads of people back and forth throughout the day,” said Preston Pfeifle, Association of Commerce member.

Community members work hard to make this event work. Wishek residents both young and old volunteer their time and talents.

“I know a lot of students help to cook the food,” said Gavin, a Wishek High School student.

Every year, Sauerkraut Days provides around 1,500 free meals; this year, the Association of Commerce believes it will be even more than that.

“There’s a lot of good things to Sauerkraut Days, but for the most part being helping out, it’s just fun serving the community,” said Pfeifle.

Many of those attending have been coming for years, and have watched the event grow and serve more people every year.

“Yes, even when it was snowing and windy outside,” said Albert Sayler, Wishek Lions Club member.

This celebration of German food isn’t just about sauerkraut, there is much more to this all-day event. The school band and choir play live music, there is bingo, a craft and vendor show, and even a pie social at the community Baptist church.

“I would say if you’ve never been to a Sauerkraut Days, you should probably come check it out,” said Pfeifle

After 97 years of hosting this event, the hunger for this festival continues to appetize.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

