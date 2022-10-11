Williston man pleads guilty to attempted murder charge in 2021 shootout

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston man has changed his plea to guilty following a shootout last year.

Police charged 24-year-old Eddie Anderson with attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder due to his involvement in a shooting at the Windscape Apartments in Williston on June 2021. He originally plead not guilty.

Williams County District Court Judge Paul Jacobson accepted the plea. Sentencing will follow at a later date after a pre-sentence investigation.

Three other individuals were also arrested for their connection to the shootout: Darrius Williams-Abrams, 24, Dekendrick Williams, 28, and Latikqua Anderson, 23. Latikqua took a plea agreement in July, while trial dates for Williams-Abrams and Williams are set for next year.

