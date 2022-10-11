Williams County Commissioner recognized during Association of Counties meeting

Commissioner David Montgomery
By Michael Anthony
Published: Oct. 11, 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - Williams County’s longest active commissioner was honored by the Association of Counties.

Commissioner David Montgomery was presented with the Excellence in County Government Award last week. Montgomery has been a commissioner since 2004, helping the county navigate through the height of the oil boom. He credited the award to the work of his fellow commissioners and the staff.

“We as Williams County Commissioners have been fortunate and blessed to have some of the greatest employees, both appointed and elected, to work for the citizens and the commissioners of Williams County,” said Montgomery.

Montgomery played a key role in creating a behavioral health grant for the county, as well as supporting the county parks’ master plan.

