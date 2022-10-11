Wetlands impacted in crude oil spill near Palermo

Crude oil spill reported in Mountrail County(KFYR)
By Brian Gray
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A spill of roughly 286 barrels of crude oil was reported near the town of Palermo, which has impacted wetlands.

The spill took place on Monday, October 10, at a rail loading facility operated by Phillips 66 Company. The amount of crude oil that entered the wetlands is unknown at this time.

The cause of the spill is under investigation. State environmental experts are monitoring the cleanup.

