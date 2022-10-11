Washington man charged with dealing fentanyl in North Dakota

Jordan A. Anderson charged with dealing fentanyl
Jordan A. Anderson charged with dealing fentanyl
By Reggie Yarsky
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Washington man is charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl along with other charges in Bismarck.

Bismarck police say 28-year-old Jordan A. Anderson of Washington state was dealing fentanyl in North Dakota.

Police responded to a hotel room in north Bismarck Monday, October 10, because of reports of an overdose. While responding, police found 44 fentanyl pills, 70 grams of meth, and baggies of other powder believed to be more fentanyl.

Police say Anderson also delivered 4,000 fentanyl pills to another person in Mandan on Sunday, October 9, and were able to recover 3,750 pills worth approximately $170,000.

Anderson is being held on a $200,000 bond and is set to be arraigned in November.

