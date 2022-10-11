‘Team B’ dock diving dogs from Burlington, ND back in Iowa for world championships

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KMOT) – Some high-flying dogs from the Minot area have returned to Iowa this week for the world dock-diving championships.

Boston, Bentley, and Bailey, a trio of golden retrievers who are part of “Team B,” are in Dubuque, Iowa, for this year’s competition.

The dogs and their owners are from Burlington, and they compete in events across the Midwest.

They’ll be competing in a variety of competitions, including “Big Air Novice” and “Big Air Elite.”

The qualifying rounds start Wednesday, and the competition runs through Sunday.

We’ll be cheering them on, and following their progress.

