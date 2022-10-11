Some health insurance rates to increase by double digits next year

Hospital
Hospital(CNN)
By Joel Crane
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some North Dakotans will be paying as much as 15% more for health insurance in 2023.

That’s because regulators at the Insurance Commission approved premium increases, and in the case of some of those covered through small group and individual markets, rates will rise by double digits.

Rates aren’t up for everybody. For those with insurance through the Medica Insurance Company, rates are down an average of 7.5%. About 45,000 people in North Dakota purchase through the individual market. The new rates will take effect in January.

