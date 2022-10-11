A recipe for success: correctional center adds bakery to hone skills, save money

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFYR) - A “diet of bread and water” was eliminated long ago as a punishment for incarcerated individuals. In the past several hundred years more thought has gone into punishment, rehabilitation, and crime prevention, but prison staff still must consider how to feed those in their charge. Now, following the example set by the North Dakota State Penitentiary, the bread served at the James River Correctional Center is fresh and meant to save money.

Residents at the James River Correctional Center are picking up baking skills and rising to new challenges.

“Prior to this I never had any baking experience, really,” said a resident baker.

Each day, the bakers, who were approved by the food services director, make baked goods. They have their work cut out for them.

“Come in, get everything ready, get the bread prepped, let it proof, roll it and then put it in the oven,” said another resident baker.

Since the bakery’s debut this spring, the aroma of baked goods has wafted from the kitchen.

“For the institution, it just kind of reminds people of back home, but first and foremost for the residents, they’ll have a skill when they get out,” said Brandi Netolicky, deputy warden at JRCC.

The residents say they hope the work experience they pick up baking will follow them after they move on from the facility.

“It’s just learning new things that I can take with me and make for people when I get out and my family and stuff,” said a third resident baker.

New skills aren’t the only benefit. Staff say the bakery has been in the works for around four years. The purpose is to save the state money.

“To save on bread, we hired some guys on and got the equipment in. We tweaked recipes back and forth to get what we wanted, and the recipes have turned out really good,” said Shaun Fischer, assistant food service director at JRCC.

Assistant Food Services Director Shaun Fischer says it costs less to bake a loaf of bread than to buy one. He says it took about a month to hone in on the “perfect” bread recipe.

He says the roll out has been smooth and each resident baker has caught on quickly.

“For me, it helps, like I said, to get away from the day-to-day things of regular prison life,” said the first resident baker.

The bakery puts out fresh goods seven days a week. Those in the facility and at the state hospital say the extra kneading was needed.

Staff say there’s zero waste as leftovers are used to make crotons and other items.

In December, staff say they plan to install equipment to add pizza dough to the bakery’s repertoire.

