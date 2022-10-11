Pared-down 2023 Ward County budget approved by commissioners

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Ward County residents may actually see their county property taxes go down in 2023 after the commissioners made some 11th-hour cuts to the budget.

The final budget comes in at just under $56.9 million, with the commissioners cutting more than $1 million from the preliminary budget, according to County Auditor Marisa Haman.

The commissioners cut county employee salary increases from 5% to 3.5%.

They also decided to keep their budget for the State Fair the same as in 2022 at $360,000 rather than raise it to $400,000.

They also slashed roughly $356,000 from the county’s water resources department, as well as roughly $641,000 from the county’s highway department, with the hopes that the county will receive Prairie Dog funding from the state to counter the cuts.

For a property valued at $225,000, if it stayed the same year to year, a county resident would now save just over $25.

The commissioners approved the budget in a special meeting Monday afternoon.

It’s worth noting some residents’ home values may have gone up year-to-year, which would impact property taxes.

Many Ward County residents who also live in Minot may still see an increase in their overall taxes, including all jurisdictions since voters in the Minot Public School district approved the multi-million-dollar bonding measure to fund the district’s expansion projects.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.