Most popular Halloween costumes this year include hit TV show and revived cult classic

Popular Halloween costumes
Popular Halloween costumes(KFYR)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The crunching leaves and crisp morning air are signaling a popular fall holiday is growing near... Halloween is just 20 days away.

Spirit Halloween in the Kirkwood Mall once again opened its doors for ghouls and goblins and everything in between to come seek out a costume for the kickoff to the holiday season. Every year has a costume that is in high demand, this year there seems to be a tie between a throwback to a movie from the early 90′s and a new popular Netflix series.

”We get a lot of Hocus Pocus 2 requests; you know, the Sanderson Sisters and stuff like that. Another one that’s popular amongst the youth is Stranger Things, so we’ve been getting a lot of questions about Stranger Things,” said John Malnourie, assistant manager at Spirit Halloween in Bismarck.

Malnourie says the costumes are just as popular for adults as they are for kids.

If this new information has you second-guessing your costume choice, Spirit Halloween is still accepting returns until October 21 and exchanges until October 28.

