Minot State alum’s photography on display at Northwest Arts Center
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A Minot State alum is having her art on display, and you can meet the artist Tuesday night.
Award-winning photographer and author Rosanne Olson will meet with guests at a special opening reception for her artwork at the Northwest Arts Center.
The event is Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Olson’s photography will be on display at the university through Nov. 26.
Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.