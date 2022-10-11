Minot State alum’s photography on display at Northwest Arts Center

Rosanne Olson's photography on display
Rosanne Olson's photography on display(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A Minot State alum is having her art on display, and you can meet the artist Tuesday night.

Award-winning photographer and author Rosanne Olson will meet with guests at a special opening reception for her artwork at the Northwest Arts Center.

The event is Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Olson’s photography will be on display at the university through Nov. 26.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: 12-year-old shot in hunting accident passes away
Dakota Zoo penguins
Dakota Zoo’s new penguin surprise
Possible Explosives in Williston
Minot Bomb Squad responding to possible explosives in Williston
Anita Knutson
DNA testing, suspects highlight testimony at hearing for woman charged in Anita Knutson’s killing
Anita Knutson
Next hearing in case of person charged in Anita Knutson killing pushed back a month

Latest News

Jordan A. Anderson charged with dealing fentanyl
Washington man charged with dealing fentanyl in North Dakota
"Team B" dock diving dogs
‘Team B’ dock diving dogs from Burlington, ND back in Iowa for world championships
First responders west of Williston
Bismarck, Minot Bomb Squads to dispose of explosives in Williston
Gov. Kristi Noem & Rep. Jamie Smith are running for governor of South Dakota in 2022.
SDSU poll shows tight race for South Dakota governor