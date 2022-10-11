Minot State alum’s photography on display at Northwest Arts Center

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A Minot State alum is having her art on display, and you can meet the artist Tuesday night.

Award-winning photographer and author Rosanne Olson will meet with guests at a special opening reception for her artwork at the Northwest Arts Center.

The event is Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Olson’s photography will be on display at the university through Nov. 26.

