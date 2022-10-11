Minot Public Schools faces busing issues

MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - Minot Public Schools is facing a number of issues when it comes to getting kids from home to school and back again.

Buses stand ready to carry students, but those in charge say Minot Public Schools barely has enough drivers to make ends meet.

“It gets difficult, where we basically have enough to do what we need, and you hope not too many people get sick or need a day off,” said Barry Brooks, director of purchasing and transportation for the Minot Public Schools.

And with the district expanding, the pressure is building.

“It’s stressful, and like I said, we’re going to be building a new school, and that brings additional requirements, and we’re working right now to try to fill those,” said Brooks.

Alan Leintz, who’s been driving for MPS for more than 10 years, has experienced it firsthand.

“Listening to the supervisors, they’re scrambling. They’re ‘begging,’ I think was the word he used to get guys to drive, take trips and such,” said Alan Leintz, a driver for Minot Public Schools.

But there’s more than staffing issues. Global supply chain backups are affecting MPS transportation as well.

“I ordered a bus last January, I’m still waiting on that. I just ordered a new one this week, and they’re telling me I might see it next fall,” said Brooks.

As for the staffing issues, Brooks is grateful to have drivers like Leintz on the force and he is hoping to hire more like him.

On top of supply chain and staffing issues, the federal government has made it more difficult to obtain a CDL license, which means first-time drivers have a higher hurdle to clear to drive for the district.

