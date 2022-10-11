Minot Bomb Squad Responding to Possible Explosives in Williston
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -Minot bomb squad is on its way to Williston after Williston police discovered explosive materials in an apartment this afternoon.
Williston police responded to a report of drug activity and discovered the materials while investigating a drug case. The building where the explosive items were found has been evacuated.
