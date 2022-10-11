Mandan educators receive grant money to enhance learning

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Educators gift their students with knowledge every day, and this year they’re receiving a gift to help enhance their classrooms.

Teachers like Monica Klein consider their classrooms to be their second homes, so the Gallons of Gratitude funds of $140 will help her treat her students to more fun in the classroom.

A portion of fuel purchases from Cenex Gas Stations is put into Tri-Energy’s Gallons of Gratitude program, aiming to give back to teachers.

“With the funds that I received from the grant, I am going to look for anything that enhances learning in the classroom and also fits our student’s needs,” said Monica Klein, an educator at Fort Lincoln Elementary.

The teachers can use the funds for whatever they see fit — items like extra snacks, furniture, toys, books, or anything the teacher thinks will help their classroom.

“I’ve been looking for some things to do, some engineering projects, like putting gumdrops on toothpicks and them building a structure. We did it with apples a few weeks ago. So, those might be some things that I would put together in a large order,” said Klein.

All of the 269 educators through Mandan Public Schools can apply for the funds through Gallons of Gratitude, and they’re hoping to give away the full grant this year.

“Our hope is that we get a high percentage of them that utilize the funds. They do have the opportunity to pull their funds together, especially at the high school level. A lot of times, departments will go together and purchase something or a specific area that they all teach in,” said Janelle Heinsohn, Mandan Public Schools community relations coordinator.

Gallons of Gratitude started in the 2021-2022 school year and was established again this year. It benefits educators in Mandan, Bismarck, and Dickinson public schools.

“They work really hard, and to have a community partner like Tri-Energy that is excited to give back to them and offer more opportunities for them to bring things to their classroom is just really great,” said Heinsohn.

The educators can apply for the Gallons of Gratitude through mid-December to submit their orders.

This is the second year Tri-Energy has donated the funds to the three school districts.

