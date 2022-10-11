Man charged with stealing crude oil in McKenzie County to change his plea

Michael Garcia
Michael Garcia(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - A Watford City man accused of stealing oil and selling it is expected to change his plea in December.

Police say Michael Garcia coordinated with three other men to skim oil from a company from November 2020 to March 2022. A court document filed last week stated a change of plea for Garcia would be scheduled for December 1. He faces felony charges of conspiracy to commit theft, dealing with stolen property, and leading a criminal organization.

Court documents state that more than $2.4 million in oil had been stolen during that time.

Joesph Vandewalker, Darrell Merrell, and Mark McGregor have been charged for conspiracy to commit theft and dealing with stolen property. Merrell’s trial is scheduled for November 14, while Vandewalker and Merrell’s are in January 2023.

