Japan trade mission to bring millions to North Dakota businesses

ND trade mission in Japan
ND trade mission in Japan(Courtesy: Governor Doug Burgum's office)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Nearly three dozen state and business leaders visiting Japan last week continued to promote trade relationships.

North Dakota Trade Office Vice President Drew Combs said he’s expecting North Dakota businesses to make millions of dollars in trade as a result of the trade mission. Combs said this overseas visit was years in the making and opened future commerce opportunities.

“One thing to remember, Japan is resource-poor. So, we have a lot of things that Japan needs, especially energy as well as agriculture,” said Combs.

Combs said Japan is a longtime customer of spring wheat and soybeans.

