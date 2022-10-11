Hay Creek 4H Club grows and donates 40,000 pounds of potatoes

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - What would you do with 40,000 pounds of potatoes? Hay Creek 4H Club grew and then donated that many spuds to food pantries around the community.

The Dream Center in Bismarck was one of those recipients. They estimated they received a couple thousand pounds of potatoes, and they flew off the shelves.

“The Hay Creek 4H Club donated about 2,000 pounds or more of potatoes. That lasted us only about three days. It went out very quickly to households in need. That’s a lot of mashed potatoes and gravy probably,” said Jim Barnhardt, founder of The Dream Center.

Barnhardt says he’s seen a sharp increase in need since The Dream Center opened in April. They also serve meals through their sister company “The Banquet” and recently started serving breakfast. The Dream Center food pantry is open Monday through Friday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday’s noon to 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.