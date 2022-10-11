Former assistant Morton County state’s attorney claims she was fired due to discrimination

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Former Assistant Morton County State’s Attorney Gabrielle Goter filed a grievance to ask for her job back.

Goter was terminated Sept. 12 by Morton County State’s Attorney Allen Koppy after an investigation by the Morton County Human Resources Department and an independent firm. The department reported the investigations confirmed allegations that Goter created a hostile work environment and displayed patterns of behavior as a “workplace bully.”

In her grievance, Goter asked for an independent review of the investigation process. She claimed she was fired due to gender discrimination and raised concerns over a conflict of interest because she’s running against Koppy in the Nov. election. She stated that even if allegations were taken as true, men have regularly behaved in the same way without triggering an investigation.

County commissioners are expected to consider Goter’s grievance at the next meeting on Oct. 13.

