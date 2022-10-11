CNA found guilty of injuring vulnerable adult in Barnes County

Barnes County jail photo of Gracious Weah
Barnes County jail photo of Gracious Weah(none)
By Steve Urness
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (Attorney General) – A jury found Gracious Weah guilty of Aggravated Assault causing permanent impairment and Reckless Endangerment, on September 23, in Barnes County.

The evidence at trial showed that Weah, a certified nurse aide, performed an improper, one-person lift of a resident of the Sheyenne Care Center resulting in severe and painful injuries to the resident. The evidence also showed Weah failed to report the injury causing the resident to be undiagnosed and untreated for more than 12 hours.

“Weah callously committed these horrible crimes against a vulnerable adult. I want to thank the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit for thoroughly investigating this crime and successfully pursuing justice. My thoughts are with the family of the victim, and I hope that holding Weah accountable provides them with some measure of healing,” Attorney General Drew Wrigley said.

Weah is being held in custody until the date of her sentencing hearing on November 29, 2022. The sentencing hearing will be held in Valley City with the Honorable Jay Schmitz presiding.

The case was investigated and prosecuted by the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, a division of the North Dakota Attorney General’s Office, with assistance from the Valley City Police Department.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: 12-year-old shot in hunting accident passes away
Dakota Zoo penguins
Dakota Zoo’s new penguin surprise
Anita Knutson
DNA testing, suspects highlight testimony at hearing for woman charged in Anita Knutson’s killing
Anita Knutson
Next hearing in case of person charged in Anita Knutson killing pushed back a month
Possible Explosives in Williston
Minot Bomb Squad responding to possible explosives in Williston

Latest News

Turtle Mountain chairman race
Azure, Peltier facing off in Turtle Mountain chairman primary
into the storm
North Dakota native works as hurricane hunter to collect valuable data on hurricanes, other strong storms
tri energy grant funding
Mandan educators receive grant money to enhance learning
fresh bread, new skills
A recipe for success: correctional center adds bakery to hone skills, save money
Monica Klein and her class at Fort Lincoln Elementary
Mandan educators receive grant money to enhance learning