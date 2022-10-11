Class 11AA & 11A football polls

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The topsy-turvy world of Class-11AA football continued again this week. Four of the five teams in the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association poll are receiving first-place consideration. Davies was number one last week, but the Eagles lost to Shanley. Both of those teams plus Sheyenne and Mandan got first-place votes.

In Class-11A, Valley City grabbed onto the top spot a little firmer following the Hi-Liners’ win over Jamestown.

CLASS 11AA FOOTBALL POLL

1. West Fargo Sheyenne (11) — 6-1 Record — 84 pts — Last week: 2nd

2. Mandan (5) — 6-1 Record — 68 pts — Last week: 3rd

3. Fargo Shanley (2) — 6-1 Record — 66 pts — Last week: 4th

4. Fargo Davies (1) — 5-2 Record — 48 pts — Last week: 1st

5. Minot High — 4-3 Record — 14 pts — Last week: NR

Others receiving votes: Bismarck Legacy (4-3)

CLASS 11A FOOTBALL POLL

1. Valley City (19) — 7-0 Record — 95 pts — Last week: 1st

2. Grand Forks Red River — 6-2 Record — 63 pts — Last week: 4th

3. Jamestown — 5-2 Record — 53 pts — Last week: 2nd

4. Fargo South — 4-3 Record — 39 pts — Last week: 3rd

5. Fargo North — 5-2 Record — 33 pts — Last week: 5th

Others receiving votes: Wahpeton (4-3)

