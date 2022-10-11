Bismarck, Minot Bomb Squads to dispose of explosives in Williston

First responders west of Williston
First responders west of Williston(KUMV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - UPDATE (10/11 at 2 p.m.): 32nd Avenue West from 26th Street West to 11th Street West has been closed, according to the Williston Police Department.

ORIGINAL STORY (10/11 at 1:45 p.m.): Bomb squad crews are working to dispose of multiple explosives found west of Williston.

Police say the explosives were found Monday afternoon on the 3600 block of 7th Street West, near Menards and Sportsman’s Warehouse during a narcotics search.

Minot’s Bomb Squad was called in Monday night and Bismarck’s Bomb Squad was called in Tuesday morning to assist in the disposal.

The building and a nearby area were evacuated as a safety precaution, and officials are asking the public to remain away from the area.

”We have some of the highest trained individuals in the state that have been brought in for this and they are going to make sure they do everything they can to render those explosives safe before transport,” said Matt Clark, Williston fire chief.

Williston Police Department spokeswoman Heather Cook says they have identified a person of interest in relation to this incident but no arrests have been made.

She added that displaced residents are working with property management to provide an alternate place to live. There has been no timeline on when the area will be cleared.

This is a developing story. Stick with Your News Leader for updates.

