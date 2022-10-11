Biden to deliver remarks at virtual fire prevention summit

President Joe Biden returns a salute as he exits Air Force One at Philadelphia International...
President Joe Biden returns a salute as he exits Air Force One at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Biden will deliver virtual remarks at a fire prevention summit on Tuesday.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden is set to deliver virtual remarks on Tuesday at the Summit on Fire Prevention and Control.

The U.S. Fire Administration is hosting the 75th Summit on Fire Prevention and Control in partnership with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

This year, it will be livestreamed from the National Emergency Training Center in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

Among the issues being discussed is climate change, which experts say is fueling more frequent, deadly wildfires.

The summit is happening during Fire Prevention Week, which began on Sunday. It is the 100th year of the week’s observance.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: 12-year-old shot in hunting accident passes away
Dakota Zoo penguins
Dakota Zoo’s new penguin surprise
Anita Knutson
DNA testing, suspects highlight testimony at hearing for woman charged in Anita Knutson’s killing
Anita Knutson
Next hearing in case of person charged in Anita Knutson killing pushed back a month
Neighbors were stunned to see a for sale sign in a clean front yard of the house that for years...
Hoarder house goes up for sale in California

Latest News

Camilla, the Queen Consort, and King Charles III attend a reception to thank the community of...
King Charles III to be crowned May 6 next year, palace says
Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in...
Prosecutors drop charges against Adnan Syed in ‘Serial’ case
Kohl's announced Tuesday that its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving.
Kohl’s stores will be closed on Thanksgiving
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 22-year-old Sidnee Carter died in the crash.
22-year-old deputy killed in crash while on duty