22-year-old deputy killed in crash while on duty

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 22-year-old Sidnee Carter died in the crash.
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 22-year-old Sidnee Carter died in the crash.(Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)
By KWCH Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) – A deputy in Kansas was killed in a car crash Friday night while on duty.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 22-year-old Sidnee Carter died in the crash.

She served at the Sedgwick County Detention Facility for more than a year before transferring to the Law Enforcement Bureau in February.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol, 28-year-old Kelvin Burgett from Arizona was driving westbound on 29th Street North when he failed to yield at a stop sign and struck Carter’s patrol vehicle on the driver’s side.

Burgett was taken to a hospital in Wichita with suspected serious injuries.

No further information about the crash was available.

Sedgwick County is located in central Kansas and encompasses the city of Wichita.

Copyright 2022 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: 12-year-old shot in hunting accident passes away
Dakota Zoo penguins
Dakota Zoo’s new penguin surprise
Anita Knutson
DNA testing, suspects highlight testimony at hearing for woman charged in Anita Knutson’s killing
Anita Knutson
Next hearing in case of person charged in Anita Knutson killing pushed back a month
Neighbors were stunned to see a for sale sign in a clean front yard of the house that for years...
Hoarder house goes up for sale in California

Latest News

Camilla, the Queen Consort, and King Charles III attend a reception to thank the community of...
King Charles III to be crowned May 6 next year, palace says
Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in...
Prosecutors drop charges against Adnan Syed in ‘Serial’ case
Kohl's announced Tuesday that its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving.
Kohl’s stores will be closed on Thanksgiving
President Joe Biden returns a salute as he exits Air Force One at Philadelphia International...
Biden to deliver remarks at virtual fire prevention summit