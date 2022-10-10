Williston State College recognizes Indigenous People’s Day

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - October 10 is Indigenous People’s Day and Williston State College will be celebrating it.

This is the latest effort for the college to raise awareness for Native Americans according to Kim Weismann, who oversees the Diversity Club. The club also wants to show support for Missing and Murdered Indigenous women.

“We have a population of Indigenous students and we wanted to make sure that they have a voice as well,” said Weismann.

“We are just trying to raise awareness of Indigenous people and show solidarity for them and hopefully get the word out because not a lot of people are aware of that,” said Weismann.

Indigenous People’s Day, considered a replacement holiday to Columbus Day, was first started in 1977, when it was first mentioned at the U.N. International Conference on Discrimination. The first state to officially recognize Indigenous People’s Day was South Dakota in 1989.

Weismann added that the Diversity Club has been working to better raise awareness for Native Americans. Last year, the club helped develop a formal Land Acknowledgement that is spoken or printed at official college ceremonies.

During the day, college officials are asking students to wear red to raise awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women. There will also be a table set up in front of Stevens Hall where students can use red face paint to put a hand across their mouth.

