Washburn man’s new book wins national award

WASHBURN, N.D. (KFYR) – There are a lot of books on how to be a better parent.

But a Washburn man’s new book takes a new spin on raising kids, and it’s getting national attention.

Geremy Olson’s book, “Campfires, Kids and the Outdoors: Outdoor Lessons for the Real World” just won a big national award.

The book offers real-life lessons kids can learn in the great outdoors.

This is the book Geremy Olson never wanted to write.

“Writing isn’t what I like to do,” admitted Olson.

What he likes to do is spend time with his family in the outdoors. Turns out, that’s the perfect material for an award-winning book. Olson’s book was named Best Book for 2022 by the Association of Great Lakes Outdoor Writers. The book is a compilation of four years’ worth of articles he’s written for the magazine, “Midwest Outdoors.” Each chapter is a story from his life.

“We didn’t do a ton of research that was stressful for the book. We just lived life with our kids. And at the end of the day, the book is a leadership book. It tells the story of how we raised our kids to be leaders,” he explained.

The book is filled with some of Olson’s favorite photos of his kids in the outdoors.

“I like pictures and every picture comes with a cool saying,” Olson said. “In the outdoors, we teach everybody that you’re supposed to leave every place better you found it. And the question is, do you leave every person better than you found them? Those are the types of principles that we talked about in the book.”

He’s also talking about living with dyslexia, a disorder that makes reading and writing difficult for people like Olson.

“Dyslexic kids don’t write books and they don’t win awards,” he said.

Old ideas Olson has proven are not true

“You can be a writer,” he said.

His book is proof that anything is possible.

An audio version is also now available to download.

