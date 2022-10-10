Velva’s Olivia Passa commits to play softball at Mayville State

VELVA, N.D. (KMOT) - Velva senior Olivia Passa committed to play softball at Mayville State Saturday.

Olivia was named to the Class B All-State team in the spring as the Aggies’ starting pitcher.

Her sister, Emma, plays basketball and softball for the Comets.

“She really wanted me to go there. I did a visit there and really liked it; everyone was really friendly there. It feels pretty good, you always dream about it happening and now it’s real,” said Olivia.

Olivia says she will play pitcher and outfielder at MSU.

She added that she’s still looking forward to her final season with the Aggies.

