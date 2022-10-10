Turtle Mountain tribe holding chairman, council primaries Tuesday

BELCOURT, N.D. (KMOT) - Another one of our state’s Native American tribes is holding its primary elections this week.

Tuesday, voters in the Turtle Mountains will cast votes for the chairman position, as well as all eight tribal council seats.

Incumbent chairman Jamie Azure is seeking re-election, and he’s being challenged by Gaillord Peltier.

Both Azure and Peltier are expected to move on to the general election.

Azure was appointed chairman in 2017 after the previous chairman was removed from office, and has been elected twice to the position (2018, 2020).

For the tribal council, all eight incumbents are running to keep their seats, but all the races are contested.

The top three in each of the four tribal districts move on to the general.

The chairmanship and all council positions are two-year terms.

The polls are open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Three of the four tribal voting locations are in Belcourt.

District 1: Derrick Dixon event center.

District 2: Knights of Columbus Hall.

District 3: Fiddlers Hall.

District 4: Log Cabin in Dunseith.

The tribe will hold its general election Nov. 1, a week before the state’s general elections on Nov. 8.

