Souris Valley Animal Shelter hosting ‘Barktober’
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Souris Valley Animal Shelter will be hosting a full month of “Barktober” events in October.
The events will include lower adoption fees, a chance for adopters to enter raffles to win gift baskets, a BINGO-themed adoption night, rock-paper-scissors adoptions, and a “reverse Trick-or-Treat” event for the dogs.
For the dogs, they ask for soft treats, toys, poop bags, or anything that you think a pup might love.
For more information contact Siri Aponte at siri@svaspets.com or (701)852-6133.
