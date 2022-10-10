Souris Valley Animal Shelter hosting ‘Barktober’

Souris Valley Animal Shelter
Souris Valley Animal Shelter(KFYR)
By Alex Schneider
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Souris Valley Animal Shelter will be hosting a full month of “Barktober” events in October.

The events will include lower adoption fees, a chance for adopters to enter raffles to win gift baskets, a BINGO-themed adoption night, rock-paper-scissors adoptions, and a “reverse Trick-or-Treat” event for the dogs.

For the dogs, they ask for soft treats, toys, poop bags, or anything that you think a pup might love.

For more information contact Siri Aponte at siri@svaspets.com or (701)852-6133.

