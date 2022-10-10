Soup Café sees increase due to inflation

Heaven’s Helpers Soup Café
Heaven’s Helpers Soup Café(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Oct. 9, 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the first killing frost of the season approaches this week, it’s also a reminder of North Dakota winters around the corner. As the temperatures drop there’s a rise in need for homeless shelter beds and a hot meal.

Heaven’s Helpers Soup Café has seen a 20 percent increase in meals served this year. The month of September increased 40 percent from the meals they served last year. Executive director Mark Meier says that he believes this rise is due to inflation stretching people’s budgets.

“People still get paid the same amount, their rent is going up, food is going crazy, gas is going up. And where do you get the extra money, you come to places like Heaven’s Helpers Soup Cafe to stretch your dollar,” said Mark Meier executive director.

The soup café is planning to install solar panels to reduce their carbon footprint next summer.

