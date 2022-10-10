Some airport websites go offline; cause being investigated

Last week, hackers claimed responsibility for cyber attacks against state government websites...
Last week, hackers claimed responsibility for cyber attacks against state government websites across the country.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The websites for some major U.S. airports appear to be recovering after having gone offline.

Officials said flights have not been affected.

A spokesman for Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport said Monday that the external website was down earlier in the day.

He said IT and security people are investigating.

It’s a similar story across the country, as parts of the website for Los Angeles International Airport also were disrupted.

A spokeswoman said LAX notified the FBI and the Transportation Security Administration.

Last week, hackers claimed responsibility for cyber attacks against state government websites across the country.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anita Knutson
DNA testing, suspects highlight testimony at hearing for woman charged in Anita Knutson’s killing
Anita Knutson
Next hearing in case of person charged in Anita Knutson killing pushed back a month
Dakota Zoo penguins
Dakota Zoo’s new penguin surprise
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
North Dakota tribes want exclusive rights on online gambling
Bucks pause
Bismarck Bucks will not play in 2023

Latest News

Dasha Sharnell Bishop, 23, is charged with felony interference with custody, authorities said.
Woman arrested after refusing to let children leave sleepover, police say
Rescue workers survey the scene of a Russian attack on Kyiv, Ukraine on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022....
Russia blasts Kyiv, other Ukrainian cities in deadly strikes
FILE - A Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 file photo of a Nobel medal displayed during a ceremony in New...
Former Fed chair Bernanke shares Nobel for research on banks
People shop at a Target store in Clifton, New Jersey, on Nov. 22, 2021. Get ready for holiday...
Expect to see a large increase in holiday sales this year