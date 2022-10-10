Smaller farming operations might have 9-to-5 jobs to offset costs

OLIVER COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - For generations, North Dakota’s roots have been in farming and ranching.

Some farmers said it’s more difficult to keep the family farms going. While smaller operations in Oliver County may need a nine-to-five job to keep farming, others said budgeting input costs are a big part of staying afloat.

“The capital part is really intensive and like for next year, I think the biggest problem is going to be managing these fertilizer costs, especially nitrogen,” said Oliver County Farmer Lonnie Henke.

Henke said he’ll still continue to farm until he’s ready to retire.

