Rural ND community of ‘Squaw Gap’ requests ‘Homesteader’s Gap’ for federal name replacement

MCKENZIE COUNTY, N.D. (KUMV) - The Department of the Interior, headed by a Native American Woman, is working on renaming areas throughout the country that are considered derogatory. That includes a small community in southwestern McKenzie County.

There isn’t much to see in the hamlet known as Squaw Gap, just a community center and a schoolhouse that isn’t in use. McKenzie County Commissioner Kathy Skarda used to call this place home.

“It’s a very proud community; very hard-working. They take care of the land, they take care of their families, and they take care of their neighbors,” said Skarda.

The name Squaw Gap comes from a nearby rock formation that resembled a Native American woman carrying a child.

Your News Leader spoke with residents off-camera, who said they feel the name is not offensive and don’t want to see it changed. For Native Americans, however, that word is considered racist and sexist toward women.

“That word is considered the most derogatory word one can use against Native American women. It’s like calling them the W-word or the B-word, if not worse. It’s always been offensive to me and our people,” said Scott Davis, former North Dakota Indian Affairs Commissioner.

A few weeks ago, about 45 people from around the area met at the community center to discuss the name change. A recommended choice by the Department of the Interior was “Sun Dance,” but residents decided on something with more significance.

“They chose their own name and asked the commissioners to submit that name, which would be ‘Homesteader’s Gap,’” said Skarda.

McKenzie County commissioners will send a form with the proposed name to the U.S. Board of Geographical Names, which will either approve or deny it. The residents of that area told Your News Leader that even though the name will change on the federal level, it will remain Squaw Gap to them.

Five other locations in North Dakota with the name “Squaw” have already been replaced. Four of them were bodies of water, while the other was a cape in Bottineau County.

