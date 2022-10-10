Rematch on Monday night: BSC vs. NDSCS in volleyball

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If Bismarck State is going to win the Mon-Dak regular season championship in volleyball, the Mystics will earn it this week. BSC’s only league loss was to Science about a month ago. The Wildcats’ only conference loss is to Lake Region State. The Mystics host Science Monday night and they go to Devils Lake on Wednesday.

Bismarck State is on an 11-match winning streak. One of the reasons for that is the play of the Mystics’ Homecoming Queen Jenna Rust. I asked her if it’s more fun to make a block at the net or hammer down a kill.

“If it’s tight, it’s definitely the block, but if it’s a wide-open net and you just hammer it and it might hit someone in the face, that’s kind of funny and thrilling,” said Jenna Rust, BSC hitter.

“Jenna just has a love for live and just seeing her attitude and stuff just gives everybody a lift. It’s awesome to have her in the gym. Some kids you’re going to miss next year just based on their pure skills on the court and she’s definitely someone that has the skills but we’re going to miss her next year just her attitude and her spirit,” said Kyle Kuether, BSC head coach.

Since the loss to the Wildcats, Bismarck State is 33-2 in sets played. The 3-1 defeat in Wahpeton has certainly been a good learning tool.

“Sometimes losing is a learning experience, I mean not every game is going to go the way that you want it to go so we just have the mindset of we have to come out today and we have to work hard to get better because there are teams that are going to be able to beat us if we do not play to our full potential,” said Brenna Sand, BSC hitter.

The battle for first place in the Mon-Dak begins at 7 p.m. at the Armory. Both teams were nationally ranked in the NJCAA poll last week.

