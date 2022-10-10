Postal Service proposes price increases

The U.S. Postal Service is proposing a fee increase for its services.
The U.S. Postal Service is proposing a fee increase for its services.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Higher prices might be coming to the post office soon.

The U.S. Postal Service has proposed price hikes to offset inflation.

First-class stamps would cost 3 cents more, and mailing a postcard would increase by 4 cents.

The agency is also looking to increase fees for post office box rentals, money orders and insurance.

The governors of the U.S. Postal Service already approved these hikes, and the Postal Regulatory Commission will review the proposal.

If approved, the changes will take effect in January.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anita Knutson
DNA testing, suspects highlight testimony at hearing for woman charged in Anita Knutson’s killing
Anita Knutson
Next hearing in case of person charged in Anita Knutson killing pushed back a month
Bucks pause
Bismarck Bucks will not play in 2023
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
North Dakota tribes want exclusive rights on online gambling
Dakota Zoo penguins
Dakota Zoo’s new penguin surprise

Latest News

FILE - A Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 file photo of a Nobel medal displayed during a ceremony in New...
Former Fed chair Bernanke shares Nobel for research on banks
Rescue workers survey the scene of a Russian attack on Kyiv, Ukraine on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022....
Russia strikes Kyiv, multiple Ukrainian cities; many dead
A pedestrian bridge is struck by an apparent missile in Kyiv, Ukraine. (TWITTER /...
Ukraine: Pedestrian bridge explodes
Trump is rallying supporters as he faces intensifying pressure from two investigations this...
Trump rallies supporters as investigations intensify