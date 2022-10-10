ND Stockmen’s Association & ND Stockmen’s Foundation give $250,000 to help ranchers affected by April blizzards

North Dakota ranchers caring for cattle during the April 2022 blizzard.
North Dakota ranchers caring for cattle during the April 2022 blizzard.(Carrie Roth)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - According to the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association relief applications, about 14 percent of the state’s cattle herd died during the April blizzard and ice storms.

45 ranchers from 24 counties are getting part of a quarter million dollars in aid to help offset the disaster costs. The North Dakota Stockmen’s Association and North Dakota Stockmen’s Foundation received donations from four states.

“I think it’s a great example of producers helping producers, neighbors helping neighbors. Like I said, hopefully, those disaster payments are more than financial leg up, if you will,” said NDSA Executive Vice President Julie Ellingson.

The disaster assistance was equal to about 25 percent of the animals’ value.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anita Knutson
DNA testing, suspects highlight testimony at hearing for woman charged in Anita Knutson’s killing
Dakota Zoo penguins
Dakota Zoo’s new penguin surprise
Anita Knutson
Next hearing in case of person charged in Anita Knutson killing pushed back a month
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
North Dakota tribes want exclusive rights on online gambling
Bucks pause
Bismarck Bucks will not play in 2023

Latest News

Minot organizations awarded
Minot groups honored for efforts on intermodal facility, downtown revitalization
Corn ready for harvest in Oliver County
Smaller farming operations might have 9-to-5 jobs to offset costs
'Cold Justice' Anita Knutson cas
Crime scene, interviews focus of Pt. 2 of ‘Cold Justice’ Anita Knutson case
North Dakota Heritage Center archives
Archives Month at the North Dakota Heritage Center