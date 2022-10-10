ND Stockmen’s Association & ND Stockmen’s Foundation give $250,000 to help ranchers affected by April blizzards

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - According to the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association relief applications, about 14 percent of the state’s cattle herd died during the April blizzard and ice storms.

45 ranchers from 24 counties are getting part of a quarter million dollars in aid to help offset the disaster costs. The North Dakota Stockmen’s Association and North Dakota Stockmen’s Foundation received donations from four states.

“I think it’s a great example of producers helping producers, neighbors helping neighbors. Like I said, hopefully, those disaster payments are more than financial leg up, if you will,” said NDSA Executive Vice President Julie Ellingson.

The disaster assistance was equal to about 25 percent of the animals’ value.

