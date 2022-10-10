Minot groups honored for efforts on intermodal facility, downtown revitalization

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Two Minot organizations are being recognized for their work on major economic projects in the area.

The Minot Area Chamber EDC was presented the EDND Economic Development Project of the Year for 2022, for its work on developing Minot’s Intermodal Facility.

Aksal Group was presented with the Community Development Award for 2022 for its efforts to revitalize Minot’s downtown area.

The groups were honored during the Economic Development Association of North Dakota’s fall conference.

These awards are given annually through a collaboration between the North Dakota Governor’s Office, the North Dakota Department of Commerce, and the Economic Development Association of North Dakota.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.