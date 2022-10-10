Mandan woman beats cancer thanks to early detection and Women’s Way program

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The month of October signals a change to fall, and for many women, this month also serves as a reminder to schedule a screening for breast cancer.

Shelly Isaacs’ sister was diagnosed with breast cancer at a young age, and as a result, had two mastectomies. Shelly knew she would be at risk and decided to begin screening for breast cancer when she was around 25 years old. When her finances suddenly changed, she found herself in need of help to continue her preventative care.

“So, money was tight, things really changed, and I was... I saw an ad I’m sure. But for me at that time, if I could still take care of myself and get the health care, I was accustomed to,” said Shelly.

That’s where Women’s Way came in. They provide breast and cervical cancer screenings for women across North Dakota. Because of Shelly’s family history of breast cancer, she was considered high-risk and qualified for coverage. Kjersti Hintz says outside of family history, there are other red flags for breast cancer, but it’s important to know what’s normal for you.

“We want to know our breasts. Women of every age should be aware of what’s normal for them and if they find something abnormal that wasn’t there before and now, they’re feeling something that is something we always want women always reporting to their doctors,” said Hintz, a registered nurse and an assistant at Women’s Way.

Women’s Way will cover the costs of office visits, mammograms, and pap smears for their clients. They will even help schedule appointments and walk their clients through the healthcare system.

Shelly was diagnosed with breast cancer, but because she was vigilant, she was able to catch it at stage zero and choose a treatment option. Instead of a mastectomy, she was able to do three lumpectomies. After her last surgery, she finally got the news she was waiting for.

“The day after the surgery he called and said the margins were clear and I was so excited because I had no idea how excited I would be to keep that breast. It just... I was super excited about that,” said Shelly.

Along with education and early detection, Shelly says surrounding yourself with a strong support group is important. Every day she is reminded of how she was able to get through a hard chapter in her life. She says Women’s Way connected her with the people and programs she needed at the time she needed them the most.

Women’s Way estimates that one in 17 women are eligible for screenings through their program. For more information visit their website or call 701-328-3398.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.