‘I’ve only missed one opening day’: Hunters gear up for pheasant hunting

Scott Meschke and his son
Scott Meschke and his son(Courtesy: Scott Meschke)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hunters in Southwest North Dakota are gearing up for pheasant hunting this weekend.

Scott Meschke says he will be hunting for pheasants with a large group on both Saturday and Sunday.

He and his son went antelope hunting Friday near Medora.

Meschke says hunting is a favorite pastime and he started with his father at a young age.

“I started hunting with my father when I was six years old, and tomorrow is the pheasant opener, and I’ll be fifty-one years old this year and I’ve only missed one opening day with my dad since I’ve been six years old,” said Scott Meschke, Dickinson.

Meschke says they saw a lot of antelopes on Friday, and he filled his tag. He says he’s thankful they live close to great hunting areas.

