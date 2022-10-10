‘I’ve only missed one opening day’: Hunters gear up for pheasant hunting

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hunters in Southwest North Dakota are gearing up for pheasant hunting this weekend.

Scott Meschke says he will be hunting for pheasants with a large group on both Saturday and Sunday.

He and his son went antelope hunting Friday near Medora.

Meschke says hunting is a favorite pastime and he started with his father at a young age.

“I started hunting with my father when I was six years old, and tomorrow is the pheasant opener, and I’ll be fifty-one years old this year and I’ve only missed one opening day with my dad since I’ve been six years old,” said Scott Meschke, Dickinson.

Meschke says they saw a lot of antelopes on Friday, and he filled his tag. He says he’s thankful they live close to great hunting areas.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.