How past droughts effect pheasant populations

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hunters from around the country are heading to North Dakota for what is considered one of the “Super Bowl” weekends for sportsmen.

It’s pheasant opener weekend, and numbers this year are strong, but experts say there may have been a shift in where the birds are most populous. They say pheasants are more heavily populating in the northwest region this year, as opposed to the southwest.

The reason is the severe drought the area experienced last year and in 2017.

“In the northwest we still have moisture, going back to those droughts. It’s pretty simple, a pheasant is a grassland nesting bird, if there’s less grasslands in the area you’re going to have less of those birds,” said Rodney Gross, Upland Game Biologist with North Dakota Game and Fish.

Gross reminds hunters to be respectful as farmers are still harvesting, and not to park in tall grass due to drought conditions that have returned to the area.

