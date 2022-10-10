‘Harder on everybody’: doctors predict ‘rough’ flu season this year

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Doctors warn this flu season could be harsher than what the state has experienced in the past two years.

That’s because efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, like masking and social distancing, are no longer recommended or practiced for the most part. Doctors at the First District Health Unit say this, combined with vaccine hesitancy will contribute to what they say could be a “rough” flu season.

“If nothing is done, this season is going to be harder on everybody than the previous seasons. More people are going to get sick. Not necessarily that people are going to get sicker if they get the flu [this year than in past years],” said Casmiar Nwaigwe, medical director of First District Health Unit.

Dr. Nwaigwe says the best protection against the flu is to be vaccinated. He recommends getting vaccinated for both COVID and the flu at the same time, and the sooner the better, since the flu vaccine can take a couple of weeks to become fully effective.

