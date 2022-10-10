Future of drones showcased at 16th Annual UAS Summit and Expo in Grand Forks

Drone testing
Drone testing(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS (KUMV) - North Dakota is a haven for those interested in the Unmanned Aerial System industry, and this week officials and experts will be in Grand Forks for the annual UAS Summit and Expo.

The event, held on October 4 and 5, will feature many presentations and exhibits on the benefits of drones for both commercial and private use. Local and state leaders have shown heavy support for UAS, which has created a beneficial ecosystem for operators.

“If you are looking to get into the UAS industry or do work, both on the military side, the research side, the testing side, or the commercialization side, the ecosystem here in North Dakota will support you,” said John Nelson, VP of Operations for UAS Magazine.

Some presentations include using drones for agriculture and midstream inspection.

Military uses will also be discussed by Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer. They will explain how UAS innovation and research is critical for national defense.The Expo is held at the Alerus Center.

