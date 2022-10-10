Former Minot State football player provides update after signing with Patriots

MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - Here’s an update on Sebastian Gutierrez, the former Minot State football player who was working at a pizza restaurant in Minot and is now on the New England Patriots.

Friday, he talked with Your News Leader via Zoom from his hotel room next to Gilette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

Gutierrez says practices have been going well and it’s been great getting to know his new teammates. Gutierrez says he’s thankful for his family’s support and encourages other young athletes to pursue their dreams like he has.

“Even if you go to a small school and you’re listening to this, you don’t have to go D1 to go to the NFL, you can go D2, you can go the junior college route, you can go D3, and you can still make it, so just want to say put in the hard work, if you’re a young athlete out there that has this dream as well, and you can for sure make it as long as you put in the right time and effort,” said Sebastian Gutierrez, New England Patriots.

Gutierrez adds that he is grateful for all his coaches who have helped mold him into the athlete he is today. He says he started to play football in the fifth grade.

