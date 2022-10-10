Dakota Marker Week: NDSU vs. SDSU

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The number one and number two ranked teams in F.C.S. have never played in the Fargodome. Based on the Stats Perform poll, it’s happening this weekend. The Bison are the top-ranked team in both of the major ratings. The Jackrabbits are 3rd in the coaches poll. NDSU beat Indiana State on Saturday, but it was a come-from-behind five-point victory.

“The facts are the facts, I don’t think we’ve played our best football,” said Matt Entz, NDSU head coach. “I met with our leadership council this morning and told them the same thing. I hate using the word potential I just don’t think we’ve played as well as we’re capable of right now. When you start looking at the number of so-called veterans and/or experienced players on this roster, I think there’s more in the tank right now and I think we got to find ways, I need to find ways to get that conveyed to the football field.”

While the Bison were stressing in Terra Haute, the Jackrabbits were in a cakewalk against U.S.D.

“I think they’re probably the best football team in the country,” said Entz. “You look at their resume, they’ve played better football than we have and so we have a lot of work to do. We have a lot of things that we need to continue to stress this week, but I think our kids will be locked in and we have to have greater focus going into this game than we’ve had the last couple.”

South Dakota State holds the Dakota Marker trophy. The Jacks won by eight points in Brookings last year.

