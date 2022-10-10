Crime scene, interviews focus of Pt. 2 of ‘Cold Justice’ Anita Knutson case

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The discussion is continuing this week on the “Cold Justice” investigation into the 2007 killing of Minot college student Anita Knutson, after the explosive second episode that aired this past weekend.

In Part Two of the show’s 100th episode Saturday, the investigators visited the scene of the crime, the Minot apartment where Anita was found fatally stabbed, and re-enacted the crime, based on the evidence.

The special also featured more emotional interviews from Anita’s family, who talked about the kind of person Anita was, and the impact she had on others.

“She was a person that always looked out for the ones that were being bullied,” said Gordon Knutson, Anita’s father.

“There’s nothing bad you could say about her, ever. The moment we lost her, everything changed,” said Karen Leier, Anita’s aunt.

“I want the person that did it to realize what they did, and to who they did it to,” said Sharon Knutson, Anita’s mother.

The special also featured the investigators interviewing Nichole Rice, Anita’s roommate at the time of her death, who was arrested this year.

At the end of the episode, the show’s investigators and Minot Police informed Anita’s family that Nichole would be charged in her death.

Nichole, who is presumed innocent until proven guilty, will be back in court in late December.

Trial dates have not been set.

Video courtesy: Oxygen True Crime

Related content:

Part 2 of ‘Cold Justice’ investigation in Anita Knutson killing airs Saturday

Anita Knutson case to be featured on the ‘Cold Justice’ 100th episode

Continuing Coverage of Anita Knutson Cold Case

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.